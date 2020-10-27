Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Shares Down 5.1%

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) shares dropped 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 1,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 29,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFSTF shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Western Forest Products from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Western Forest Products from $1.20 to $1.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.

About Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cabot vs. VerifyMe Financial Analysis
Cabot vs. VerifyMe Financial Analysis
Critical Survey: Select Interior Concepts and SEKISUI HOUSE L/S
Critical Survey: Select Interior Concepts and SEKISUI HOUSE L/S
Applied DNA Sciences and Twin Vee PowerCats Critical Review
Applied DNA Sciences and Twin Vee PowerCats Critical Review
Basic Energy Services and Subsea 7 Head to Head Survey
Basic Energy Services and Subsea 7 Head to Head Survey
New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Tigrent Head-To-Head Comparison
New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Tigrent Head-To-Head Comparison
Comparing Vcampus & Harsco
Comparing Vcampus & Harsco


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report