Syneos Health (SYNH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Syneos Health has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 3.16-3.38 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.16-3.38 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Syneos Health to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average of $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $223,189,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $43,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,777,302 shares of company stock valued at $223,902,696 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho raised Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Earnings History for Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Syneos Health to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Syneos Health to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
McKesson Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday
McKesson Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday
$328.13 Million in Sales Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. This Quarter
$328.13 Million in Sales Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. This Quarter
LGI Homes Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
LGI Homes Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
IDEXX Laboratories Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
IDEXX Laboratories Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Capitala Finance to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Capitala Finance to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report