Syneos Health (SYNH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Syneos Health has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.16-3.38 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.16-3.38 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Syneos Health to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average of $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $223,189,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $43,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,777,302 shares of company stock valued at $223,902,696 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho raised Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

