McKesson (MCK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect McKesson to post earnings of $3.83 per share for the quarter. McKesson has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 14.70-15.50 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $14.70-15.50 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect McKesson to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $152.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.79.

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

