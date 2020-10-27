$328.13 Million in Sales Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will announce sales of $328.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $343.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $320.00 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $403.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.21). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.43 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 1,861.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKOH opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72 and a beta of 1.54.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

