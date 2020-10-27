LGI Homes (LGIH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $481.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LGI Homes to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $113.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.58. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $132.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.38.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 6,920 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $845,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,529,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Duncan S. Gage sold 10,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,525 shares of company stock worth $5,399,987. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

