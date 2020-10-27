IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $428.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.19. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $434.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.09, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.40.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total transaction of $2,839,998.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total transaction of $31,728,884.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,126,542.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

