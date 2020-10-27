Federated Hermes (FHI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Federated Hermes to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $360.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.26 million. On average, analysts expect Federated Hermes to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.28.

Several analysts have issued reports on FHI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

