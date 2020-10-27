Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

NSSC stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $456.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 1.34. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.64 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,906 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 463,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 82,255 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 15.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 450,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 179,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

