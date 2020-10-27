HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.46 Million

Brokerages predict that HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) will announce sales of $77.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.00 million and the highest is $86.00 million. HighPoint Resources posted sales of $121.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full year sales of $297.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.00 million to $328.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $252.94 million, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $273.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HighPoint Resources.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 306.03%. The company had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.78 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPR shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125,240 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 197,553 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPoint Resources stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. HighPoint Resources has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

HighPoint Resources shares are going to reverse split on Friday, October 30th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, October 29th.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HighPoint Resources (HPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.