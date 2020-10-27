Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will announce sales of $88.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.80 million to $88.40 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $714.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 87.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $180.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.40 million to $309.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $893.40 million, with estimates ranging from $689.00 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The company had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on FUN. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 3.1% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth $28,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 3.1% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth $36,000. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites.

