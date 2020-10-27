BidaskClub Downgrades Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) to Sell

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NARI. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $62.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.45. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 20.16 and a quick ratio of 19.64.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.97 million. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 151.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 15.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

