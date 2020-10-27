Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $248.68 Million

Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post $248.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $254.20 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $266.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $977.03 million, with estimates ranging from $938.80 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BofA Securities cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

TCBI stock opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In related news, CEO Larry L. Helm purchased 30,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,997.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 282.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 44.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

