Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.07 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will announce sales of $6.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.87 billion and the highest is $6.25 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $6.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $23.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.18 billion to $23.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $28.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.83 billion to $28.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.54.

SBUX stock opened at $89.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.31. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 454.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,091 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Starbucks by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 54,851 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,779 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

