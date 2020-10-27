Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLGN. Cfra upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BofA Securities lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. Silgan has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1,500.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,532,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,109 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Silgan by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,839,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,354,000 after purchasing an additional 776,626 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 138.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,133,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,699,000 after purchasing an additional 656,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 76.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,250,000 after purchasing an additional 512,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the second quarter worth $14,167,000. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

