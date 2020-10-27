Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $247.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IRTC. ValuEngine upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $218.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.08 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.20. Irhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $261.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.23% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. Irhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.33, for a total value of $1,044,009.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,884.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Day sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.17, for a total value of $4,027,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,601,222.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,706 shares of company stock valued at $20,766,857 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after acquiring an additional 81,895 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 728,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,273,000 after acquiring an additional 54,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

