Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $309.64 million, a P/E ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. Ituran Location and Control has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $53.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.62 million. Ituran Location and Control had a positive return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter valued at approximately $835,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 105.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

