$5.85 Million in Sales Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to announce sales of $5.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.85 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $830,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 604.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $17.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.37 million to $19.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $62.06 million, with estimates ranging from $43.70 million to $77.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.33). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,416.43% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCUL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

OCUL opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.54. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $694.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,984,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,848,000 after acquiring an additional 860,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 907,320 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,055,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 497,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 816,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 109,634 shares during the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

