KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KDDI Corporation is a comprehensive communications company offering both fixed-line and mobile communications services. For individual customers, KDDI offers its mobile communications and fixed-line communications like broadband Internet/telephone services under the brand name au. For business clients, KDDI provides all services in the Information and Communication Technology realm, from Fixed Mobile Convergence networks to data centers, applications, and security strategies. KDDI Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get KDDI alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded KDDI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. KDDI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KDDIY opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. KDDI has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $16.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.15.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KDDI (KDDIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.