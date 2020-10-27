Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Get Aduro Biotech alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KDNY. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aduro Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Aduro Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Aduro Biotech from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. Aduro Biotech has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $241.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Aduro Biotech had a negative return on equity of 101.73% and a negative net margin of 230.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aduro Biotech will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aduro Biotech

Chinook Therapeutics Inc develops medicines for kidney diseases. It also develops therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aduro Biotech (KDNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.