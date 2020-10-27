Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) to Hold

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KZMYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group cut shares of KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

OTCMKTS:KZMYY opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.10. KAZ Minerals has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

