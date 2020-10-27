Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LMNL. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNL opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $135.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.13. Liminal BioSciences has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.96.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 155.71% and a negative net margin of 1,225.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Atom Investors LP owned about 0.10% of Liminal BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs. It operates through three segments: Small Molecule Therapeutics, Plasma Derived Therapeutics, and Bioseparations. The Small Molecule Therapeutics segment's lead product candidate is PBI-4050, which targets unmet medical needs, such as the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, Alström syndrome, and other fibrotic indications.

