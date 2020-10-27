KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

KGFHY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Investec lowered shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

KGFHY stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.55. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

