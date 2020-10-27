Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised Open Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,650,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

