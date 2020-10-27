Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.76 Million

Brokerages predict that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will report $126.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.50 million to $126.97 million. Trupanion posted sales of $99.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $489.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $488.90 million to $490.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $607.88 million, with estimates ranging from $605.66 million to $610.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $117.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $255,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $28,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,796 shares in the company, valued at $490,807.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,693 shares of company stock worth $7,760,220. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter worth $81,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 360.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the second quarter worth $205,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $95.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,464.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

