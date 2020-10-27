AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) will announce sales of $61.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.70 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $84.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $248.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.48 million to $254.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $247.50 million, with estimates ranging from $214.80 million to $287.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $52.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.49 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 88.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAG. HC Wainwright cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.75 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

NASDAQ AMAG opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $472.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp sold 4,390,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $59,572,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 520,830 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,622,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,892,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after acquiring an additional 177,933 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 195,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $365,000.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.