Analysts Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.97 Million

Brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) to announce sales of $150.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.43 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $331.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $627.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $591.89 million to $680.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $863.62 million, with estimates ranging from $759.57 million to $969.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,221,968 shares in the company, valued at $98,948,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,680 shares of company stock valued at $85,283. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth about $41,067,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 512.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,364,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after buying an additional 1,978,377 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,018,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,497 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $6,870,000. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,083,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

