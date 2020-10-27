Analysts Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.97 Million

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) to announce sales of $150.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.43 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $331.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $627.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $591.89 million to $680.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $863.62 million, with estimates ranging from $759.57 million to $969.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,221,968 shares in the company, valued at $98,948,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,680 shares of company stock valued at $85,283. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth about $41,067,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 512.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,364,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after buying an additional 1,978,377 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,018,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,497 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $6,870,000. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,083,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Syneos Health to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
McKesson Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday
$328.13 Million in Sales Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. This Quarter
LGI Homes Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
IDEXX Laboratories Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Capitala Finance to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
