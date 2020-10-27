UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

UFP Industries stock opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.58. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.94.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UFP Industries news, Director William G. Currie sold 3,285 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $200,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $1,679,324.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,886,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,327 shares of company stock worth $4,235,369. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 70.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $935,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

