Brokers Issue Forecasts for QTS Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:QTS)

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QTS Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on QTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

QTS opened at $65.16 on Monday. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 16,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $1,161,792.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 15,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,090,444.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,844 shares of company stock worth $5,741,937. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

