S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

STBA opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.73 million, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $41.53.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,698,000 after buying an additional 37,416 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the second quarter worth $31,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

