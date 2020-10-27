Winnebago Industries, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.52. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.30.

NYSE WGO opened at $48.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.04. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,223,000 after purchasing an additional 58,873 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,315,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,605 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,139,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,291,000 after buying an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

