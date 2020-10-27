Brokers Set Expectations for Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%.

EW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.09.

Shares of EW opened at $78.08 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 67.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $838,723.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,335,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $175,961.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,923 shares of company stock valued at $37,189,284 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.