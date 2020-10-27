CyberOptics Co. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Colliers Secur. Forecasts (NASDAQ:CYBE)

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) – Equities researchers at Colliers Secur. issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for CyberOptics in a research note issued on Friday, October 23rd. Colliers Secur. analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for CyberOptics’ FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

NASDAQ CYBE opened at $26.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.46. CyberOptics has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $43.48. The firm has a market cap of $191.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.90, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.21.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CyberOptics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 57,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $850,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in CyberOptics by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 86,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 38,234 shares during the period. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

