CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CBTX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBTX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CBTX opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CBTX has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $31.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $494.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.01.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). CBTX had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CBTX will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other CBTX news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. purchased 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $116,779.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 479,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,747,758.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CBTX by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after buying an additional 25,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CBTX by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 302,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBTX by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CBTX by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

