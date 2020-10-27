TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
TPH has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley Securities upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.
TPH opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TRI Pointe Group has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $19.59.
In other TRI Pointe Group news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,958,513.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 73,479 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,829 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.
About TRI Pointe Group
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
