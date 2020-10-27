TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TPH has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley Securities upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

TPH opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TRI Pointe Group has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other TRI Pointe Group news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,958,513.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 73,479 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,829 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

