Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIMC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of AIMC opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -145.50, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.58. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $45.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $437.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $154,498.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,091.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $126,901.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,287 shares of company stock worth $1,803,900. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 233.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,533 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 37,894 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

