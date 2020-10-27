Highway 50 Gold (CVE:HWY) Trading 6.8% Higher

Highway 50 Gold Corp (CVE:HWY)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 37,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 49,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.33 million and a PE ratio of -18.08.

Highway 50 Gold Company Profile (CVE:HWY)

Highway 50 Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for Carlin-type gold deposits. Its projects portfolio includes the Porter Canyon project, which comprises 201 unpatented claims located in Lander County, Nevada; the Golden Brew project that consists of 153 claims located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Nevada; and the Monroe project covering an area of 1,282 hectares located in the Fort Steele Mining Division, Southeast British Columbia, as well as an early stage project located in Nevada.

