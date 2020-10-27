Analysts Set Expectations for Hancock Whitney Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Hancock Whitney in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HWC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

Shares of HWC opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,672,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,065,000 after acquiring an additional 326,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 9.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,047,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after buying an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after buying an additional 22,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 555,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $67,946.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

