TriSummit Utilities (OTCMKTS:AGAAF) Trading Up 9%

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of TriSummit Utilities Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGAAF) were up 9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.35. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35.

About TriSummit Utilities (OTCMKTS:AGAAF)

AltaGas Canada Inc, a natural gas distribution utility company, provides rate-regulated utility services in northern British Columbia. It operates in Renewable Energy and Utilities segments. The company also holds interest in the Bear Mountain Wind Park, a 102 MW generating wind facility consisting of 34 turbines, a substation, and transmission and collector lines; and the northwest hydro facilities located in Tahltan first nation territory of Vancouver, British Columbia.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TriSummit Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriSummit Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Shares Down 1%
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Shares Down 1%
CBTX Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
CBTX Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
TRI Pointe Group Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
TRI Pointe Group Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Altra Industrial Motion Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”
Altra Industrial Motion Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”
Highway 50 Gold Trading 6.8% Higher
Highway 50 Gold Trading 6.8% Higher
Analysts Set Expectations for Hancock Whitney Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Analysts Set Expectations for Hancock Whitney Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report