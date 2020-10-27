GATX (NYSE:GATX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

GATX (NYSE:GATX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $68.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average is $62.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.02. GATX has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GATX by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GATX by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 588,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GATX by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 7.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

