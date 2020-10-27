GATX (NYSE:GATX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

GATX (NYSE:GATX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.
Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $68.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average is $62.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.02. GATX has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.
GATX Company Profile
GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.
