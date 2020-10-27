Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OSB. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America downgraded Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Norbord from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norbord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

OSB opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58. Norbord has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $36.53.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.76 million. Norbord had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Norbord’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norbord will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Norbord by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Norbord in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Norbord by 130.7% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Norbord by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

