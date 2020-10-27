ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCY) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCY) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. 3,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 6,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Shares Down 1%
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Shares Down 1%
CBTX Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
CBTX Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
TRI Pointe Group Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
TRI Pointe Group Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Altra Industrial Motion Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”
Altra Industrial Motion Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”
Highway 50 Gold Trading 6.8% Higher
Highway 50 Gold Trading 6.8% Higher
Analysts Set Expectations for Hancock Whitney Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Analysts Set Expectations for Hancock Whitney Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report