Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Shares Down 9.7%

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY)’s share price was down 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 60,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 523% from the average daily volume of 9,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSZKY)

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SpÃ³lka Akcyjna provides banking services in Poland, Ukraine, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Ireland, and Germany. Its Retail segment offers current and savings accounts, term deposits, private and electronic banking services, investment and insurance products, credit and debit cards, and consumer and mortgage loans, as well as business loans to firms and enterprises, developers, cooperatives, and property managers.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.