OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Stock Price Down 3.6%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (TSE:OGI)’s stock price was down 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.59 and last traded at C$1.59. Approximately 378,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,203,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

OGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.96.

The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.95. The company has a market cap of $309.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.48.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

