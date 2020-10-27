TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS 8 5 SRS B PRF (NYSE:TGP.PB) Shares Down 0.6%

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS 8 5 SRS B PRF (NYSE:TGP.PB) was down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $23.15. Approximately 6,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52.

