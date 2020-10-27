COSTAMAR 8.75 SRS D CUM RED PERP PRF (NYSE:CMRE.PD) Trading Up 0.3%

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

COSTAMAR 8.75 SRS D CUM RED PERP PRF (NYSE:CMRE.PD)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $24.16. Approximately 7,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56.

About COSTAMAR 8.75 SRS D CUM RED PERP PRF (NYSE:CMRE.PD)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

