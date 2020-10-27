Predictive Technology Group (NASDAQ:PRED) Shares Up 4.8%

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRED)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.22. 11,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 483,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40.

About Predictive Technology Group (NASDAQ:PRED)

Predictive Technology Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). The company operates in two segments, Human Cell and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps) and Diagnostics and Therapeutics.

