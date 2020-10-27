TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Shares Down 1.2%

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Shares of TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY) dropped 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03.

About TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY)

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in TV broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the production and broadcasting of television programs; music copyright and copyright rights management business; and artist management business. It also engages in Internet, events, movie, and shopping businesses.

