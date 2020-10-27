CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Trading 2% Higher

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.57 and last traded at $23.57. 171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23.

CK Infrastructure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CKISY)

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests, and operates infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for CK Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.