iPath US Treasury 5-year Bull ETN (NASDAQ:DFVL) Stock Price Down 4.2%

iPath US Treasury 5-year Bull ETN (NASDAQ:DFVL) shares were down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $87.31 and last traded at $89.49. Approximately 298 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.39.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.25.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for iPath US Treasury 5-year Bull ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath US Treasury 5-year Bull ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.