The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:BBT) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:BBT) traded down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.53 and last traded at $43.03. 4,871,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 5,059,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (NYSE:BBT)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

